WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, February 9, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga Division officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Best Western motel located at 21830 Ventura Boulevard.



Officers arriving at the scene discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in one of the rooms.



Reports indicate that the male was in the room with an unidentified female when a second male in his 40’s is let into the room by the female. The second male can be heard shouting at the first male who is now the victim, demanding he turn over his property to him. The victim is shot, and both the suspect, and the female leave the premises together in an unknown vehicle.



Police are now considering both suspects in what has become an armed robbery. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.



No further information is known at this time. Canyon News reached out to Best Western and the LAPD Public Information Officer for the case but have not heard back from the management from the motel.



LASD officer Drake Madison from the Media Relations Department responded with the following information on the case.

“On 02/09/24, at 10:00 p.m., a single victim shooting occurred on the 21800 block of Ventura Boulevard. The male victim and a female Black suspect were inside a room at the location. The female Black suspect stepped outside. Suspect #2 (male Black, 40-45 years) entered the room, armed with a gun, and demanded property from the victim. An altercation ensued and Suspect #2 fired at the victim, striking him. Both suspects fled from the location in a vehicle. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition. It is unknown if the incident is gang related.”