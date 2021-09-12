PACIFIC PALISADES—Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a call at 1:12 p.m. on September 10, regarding a natural gas leak located at Marquez Charter Elementary School in the teacher’s parking lot.

LAFD located a high-pressure leakage underground and upon additional investigation, it was discovered that gas was seeping from a natural gas line up to the sidewalk at 16821 West Marquez Avenue.

There has been no report of illness, fire, or injuries.

Firefighters sealed off the area and remained at the scene until SoCalGas personnel arrived at the location.

For safety precautions, students and staff members of Marquez Charter Elementary School were transferred to a different location of the school while the gas line is repaired.