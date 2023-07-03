LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) are investigating the robbery of an armored car courier that occurred on June 27.

The LAPD reported at approximately 11:40 a.m., a business located in the 6700 block of Reseda Boulevard awaited their scheduled service from an armored truck company. As the armored truck courier entered the restaurant, the individual was immediately attacked by a male suspect armed with a rifle. A second suspect entered the armored car and removed an unspecified amount of U.S. currency. Both suspects subsequently fled in a waiting vehicle to an unknown location.

Witnesses described the robbery suspects as 20–30-year-old males who stood between 5 foot and 8 inches tall and 6 foot tall and weighed between 180-200 pounds.

Anyone that may have details on the incident is asked to contact Robbery Homicide Division detectives at 213-486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (213) 972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

Tipsters download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.