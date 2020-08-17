CALIFORNIA— A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal car crash that killed a pregnant woman.

Courtney Pandolfi, 40, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of murder in a crash that killed a pregnant woman. Pandolfi was booked on Wednesday, August 12 on suspicion of murder, DUI causing bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license and is being held on $1 million bail.

According to police, Pandolfi was driving under the influence and was involved in a crash at Katella Avenue and Bayless Street on Tuesday night, August 11. This crash ended the life of 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar of Anaheim who was 35 weeks pregnant. Aguilar’s daughter was delivered via emergency C-section immediately after the crash and remained in critical condition at UCI Medical Center as of the day of the crash.

Aguilar was with her partner getting some exercise on Katella Avenue when the accident occurred. In response to the death of Aguilar, her family set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money for both her funeral expenses and the baby’s medical costs. As of August 16, the Gofundme page has been deactivated from additional donating and has reached $119,585.