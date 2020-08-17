CALIFORNIA— A man was charged on Tuesday, August 11 for fatally stabbing his father, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Robin Robert Frost, 25, from Gardena, allegedly killed his father, Robin Frost Sr., 61, while he slept on August 7, as reported by Deputy District Attorney Linda Kwon. Frost Jr. now faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a knife in the killing.

He pleaded not guilty in court on August 11 and is scheduled to return to court on August 25. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. Frost Jr.’s bail is set at $2 million. No motive or other informations regarding this case has been released as of yet and the case continues to be under investigation by the Gardena Police Department.