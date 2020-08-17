CHICAGO— The Chicago Police Department made a series of arrests on Saturday, August 15 after several violent disputes broke out between officers and civilians that left 17 officers injured during a planned protest aimed at defunding CPD.

Shaundric Mann, 24, was among those arrested after breaking through a line of police officers after he was ordered to stay back and struck a uniformed officer in the face with a bullhorn in an attempt to defeat arrest, according to the police report. The incident occurred at 7:16 P.M. in the 100 block of S. La Salle Street.

CPD further reported in the process of detaining Mann, another officer sustained an injury to the wrist. Mann will report to Central Bond Court on August 17 for two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Protesters gathered at Millennium Park around 4 P.M. to advocate for redirecting funds from the department to the South and West sides of the city. The protest was planned by GoodKids MadCity, Black Rising, Chicago Freedom School, Fuerte, March For Our Lives Chicago and Increase the Peace. The protests have been happening nightly since the end of May after the viral death of George Floyd, a Black man killed during an arrest by a Minneapolis police officer.

Saturday’s demonstration ended in multiple accounts of looting and violent attacks against CPD.

Elena Chamorro, 18, was among those arrested for aggravated battery of a peace officer after battering a uniformed Deputy Chief of Police. She was arrested at 7:03 P.M. in the 0-100 block of East Randolph and was sent to Central Bond Court on August 16 for one felony count of battery and one misdemeanor count of mob action.

CPD reported 21 acts of looting and have asked the publics help in identifying those caught on footage:

“Help the Chicago Police Department identify these individuals. They are suspected of committing a burglary/looting on the 20 block of East Oak St. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Area 3 Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.”