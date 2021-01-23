UNITED STATES−On Thursday, January 21, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden citing that while serving as Vice President under then President Barack Obama, Biden was involved in corrupt actions leading up to the quid pro quo in Ukraine.

In her January 21, press release, Congresswoman Greene also cited the older Biden’s abuse of power by knowingly allowing his son Hunter Biden, “To siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies, Russia and China.

The press release begins, “Joe Biden abused the power of the Office of the Vice President, enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits—including financial compensation—from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors.”

“President Biden gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. Through blatant nepotism, he enabled his son to influence foreign policy and financially benefit as a result of his role as Vice President,” Rep. Greene stated.

The complete text of Greene’s press release may be found here.

https://greene.house.gov/media/press-releases/congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-introduces-articles-impeachment-against

While the former Vice President Biden was campaigning for President of the United States, old video footage of the former VP in an interview with the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) resurfaced.

The video footage depicts Biden with CFR discussing one of his many trips to Kyiv, Ukraine. Biden indicated that he was assigned to Ukraine. With a chuckle, Biden said, “I got all the good ones, [referring to his assignments].

Biden then indicated that while he was in Kyiv, Ukraine, he was supposed to announce another billion-dollar loan guarantee, and had gotten a commitment from both Poroshenko and Yatsenuk.

“I had gotten a commitment from [Ukraine President, Petro] Poroshenko and [Ukraine Prime Minister, Arseniy] Yatsenyuk that they were going to take action against the state prosecutor and they didn’t.”

“So, they were walking out of the press conference,” Biden continued, “and I said, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said you have no authority. You’re not the President, and I said call ‘em. I said I’m telling you, you’re not getting a billion dollars. I said you’re not getting it.

“I’m leaving here in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son-of-a-b****, he got fired,” Biden said. He then added, “and they put in somebody solid…”

Viktor Shokin is reportedly the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine that lost his job over the dealings between then Vice President Joe Biden, Poroshenko, and Yatsenyuk.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter, reportedly held a position on the board of Burisma Holdings, the largest natural gas and energy company in Ukraine. The younger Biden failed to disclose the $400 million he received from Burisma while serving on their board.

Canyon-news was able to obtain an April 24, 2015 copy of the Ukrainian Weekly revealing the conversation between the three may be found here.