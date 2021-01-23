TORRANCE—On Saturday, January 23, the Sanrio pink Hello Kitty Café Truck will be making a stop in Torrance. The food truck will feature new and exclusive goodies and collectables.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is currently on its 2021 West Coast tour.

The first Southern California stop will be at the Del Amo Fashion Center near P.F. Chang’s, between the hours of 10AM-7PM.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there are several precautions that have been installed to protect both the workers and guest that wish to enjoy the brand. Some of the safety procedures implemented are…

o Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

o Stanchions and social distancing markers will be placed on the ground

o We have increased sanitation procedures:

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Writing utensils will be sanitized when necessary

Hand sanitizer will be provided

While the guest have been advised to stay home if feeling any symptoms. The guest are encouraged to wear their mask. When present maintain 6 feet between you and the following guest. Hands must be washed with soap and water after touching frequently touched surfaces.

For more information on Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks and upcoming stops, visit: https://www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck next stop after Torrance will be at the Ontario Mills mall January 30, 2021 and will return to Southern California Fashion Valley in San Diego February 20, 2021.