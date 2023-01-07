WASHINGTON DC—On Friday, January 6, Micki Witthoeft, 58, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the young woman who was shot and killed during January 6, 2021, Capitol breech, was arrested. Witthoeft was participating in a protest on the second anniversary of her daughter’s death when she was arrested for blocking a street on Capitol grounds.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, Witthoeft was among demonstrators who blocked Independence Avenue SW and First Street SW. Witthoeft was repeatedly told to get out of the street before she was arrested.



“Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested.” -Capitol Police



USCP indicated that Witthoeft went through processing, received her court date, and was released.



It was two years ago to the day that Witthoeft’s 35-year-old, daughter and air force veteran was climbing through a barricaded entry door to the Speakers Chambers where the glass was broken out when she was shot and killed.



Reports indicate that the protestors did not have the required permits to protest on Capitol grounds.