HOLLYWOOD— A fatal triple shooting incident has been reported at 6655 Hollywood Boulevard – outside of Musso and Frank’s restaurant – around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 7. Los Angeles Police Department deputies have shut down Hollywood Boulevard from both directions, from Las Palmas Avenue to Whitley Avenue.

According to Citizen, LAPD responded at 1:20 a.m., to a 911 report of a person shot at 6655 Hollywood Boulevard. Police on the scene say that a total of three people were shot, one victim in the back and another victim in the stomach. At 1:30 am., it was reported that LAPD deputies requested a canopy for a third victim, who had been declared dead at the scene.

At 1:48 a.m., LAPD requested the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation to take over traffic control for the next few hours. Canyon News was on the scene and can confirm that Hollywood Boulevard has been shut down.

At 1:56 a.m., both surviving victims are in critical condition and have reportedly transferred to a nearby trauma center with a police escort.

Citizen users reported to have heard several gunshots and a car drive away. At 1:53 a.m., LAPD put out a crime broadcast stating that an unknown shooter used a semiautomatic handgun and fled in a vehicle heading northbound on Cherokee Avenue.

LAPD are searching for a black Cadillac Escalade, as well as a white Jeep Cherokee.

No additional information is known at this time. If you know anything about this incident, please call 911. This is a developing story.