LOS ANGELES— Actors and spouses, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, issued an apology on social media on Saturday, September 9, for the character letters they wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, prior to his sentencing on two counts of forcible rape.

Masterson, 47, was sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court by Judge Olmedo on Thursday, September 7, to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.

“We support victims…we have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so,” Kunis said in their apology. “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis continued. “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way,” Kutcher added. “We’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kutcher and Kunis were among several friends and family members who wrote letters to Judge Olemdo in hopes to help lessen Masterson’s sentence. Masterston’s wife, Bijou Phillips, actor Billy Baldwin – who is married Phillip’s half-sister, Chynna Phillips – Masterson’s sister, Alanna Masterson and actors Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who starred alongside Masterson in That ‘70s Show, also wrote character letters on behalf of Masterson.

The letters received major backlash from the public. Kutcher and Kunis are the only ones who have publicly apologized for the act.

“I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Judge Olmedo told Masterson before handing down the sentence on Wednesday. “But Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here… You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”

Masterson was found guilty by a jury on two counts of forcible rape of two women, N.Trout and Jennifer B., back on May 31, 2023. The jury deadlocked on a third count of forcible rape of a third victim, Chrissy B., a longtime girlfriend of Masterson.

Both rapes reportedly occurred at Masterson’s home in Los Angeles back in 2003 – at the time, Masterson was starring as Steven Hyde in the hit show That ‘70s Show.

Throughout the trial, the victims accused the Church of Scientology – in which Masterson is affiliated with and his victims were members of at the time – of protecting Masterson, by harassing them into not reporting the allegations to authorities.

N. Trout and Jennifer B. gave emotional impact statements prior to Masterson’s sentence being read:

“The world is better off with you in prison,” Trout said in court. “You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question, your favorite thing to do,” Trout continued. “Listen to the brightness of nothing and get well. I forgive you.”

“[Masterson] has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused,” Jennifer B. said. “I’m so sorry and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”

Masterson, a husband and father of a nine-year old girl, will not be eligible for parole until he is 77-years-old.