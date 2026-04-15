WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 14, at 12:07 p.m., detectives from the Los Angeles County West Hollywood Sheriff Station arrived at 7900 Block of Norton Avenue, in response to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the post that was made on the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Facebook page, the victim was a male who was taken to a hospital. The victim is now listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation was conducted by the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, which found no other victims, but an unknown number of rounds were fired.

The identity of the suspect is unknown. The name of the victim has not been released authorities. The type of weapon used in this assault has also not been revealed.

The case is being investigated by the LASD West Hollywood Station.