SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, June 23, Detectives from the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) presented the homicide case involving Sean Alexander Graves, a 28-year-old male from Long Beach, to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Graves; therefore, he has since been released from custody.

On Monday, June 21, around 7:30 p.m., Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the 300 block of Broadway to investigate a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a stab wound to his neck who later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers learned of an altercation that occurred between two other individuals and the victim near the Santa Monica Pier and ended in the block where the victim was stabbed. During the altercation, a shot was fired and a spent .45 cal casing was located.

Graves was booked for Murder after Officers located a knife believed to be used on the decedent.

Detectives believe that individuals associated with the decedent were in possession of a handgun as they followed Graves, and at some point, discharged that weapon. Upon review of numerous pieces of evidence including witness statements, evidence found at the crime scene, and video footage, the District Attorney’s Office believes Graves may have acted in self-defense.

This incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information or video related to this incident can contact Detective Haro at (310) 458-8432 or at david.haro@smgov.net.