LOS ANGELES—Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department Mission Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a violent attack.

On June 20, around 7 p.m., an attempted murder occurred at the 14700 block of Parthenia Street. The victim was standing inside of the video store when the suspect challenged him to a fight. During the fight, the victim’s ankle was fractured causing him to be unable to stand. The suspect walked away, but later returned armed with a knife and stabbed the victim while he laid on the ground.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital in critical condition. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 30-years-old with long brown hair. He stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Mission Area Detective Gehart at (818) 838-9830. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.