HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAert, on Monday, July 5 at 5:03 a.m. after a female was hit and killed by a big rig and another car while exiting her vehicle on the 101 Hollywood Freeway, at the Pilgrimage Bridge, at 4:46 a.m.

The CHP shut down traffic in all southbound lanes of the highway north of the bridge during the incident.

The driver of the semi-truck fled the scene of the accident and is wanted for questioning. According to investigators, witnesses said they saw a big rig hit the woman’s gray Toyota sedan as she was exiting her car. The driver of another car also struck the Toyota.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the victim is believed to be in her 30s and no additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.