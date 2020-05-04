Once again another small business is lost in lieu of the Coronavirus Pandemic, including LA’s beloved restaurant Auburn. It was announced by head chef-owner Eric Bost that the restaurant will be permanently closed despite only being opened for 13 months.

Bost attempted to keep the small business open during the pandemic by offering family style meals, local produce from family run farms and bake-at-home croissant kits. However, “It boiled down to economics,” Bost told the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the news. “Unfortunately it was just not possible. Restaurants already work with such slim margins, and really no room for error, that it was just too much risk to continue to try to finance something when there’s really no clarity on the end.”

Auburn opened in March of 2019 and was located at 6703 Melrose Ave.