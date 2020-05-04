Authorities received a call at 2:12 pm on May 2nd, 2020 of a traffic collision between a Mercedes and a Toyota that occurred at Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Drive.

Citizen reported the incident first.

According to Citizen and confirmed by the authorities, the accident was reported just after 2:00 pm.

At 2:12 pm Police and EMS are responding to a report of a traffic collision with injuries.

At 2:35 pm Victim driving the Toyota Sienna was transported to the hospital for complaints of pain.

There were reports of injuries for both drivers which were not considered major. No arrests were made, and authorities said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved. Both cars were pulled against to the side and blocked off the shoulder for the remaining hour for cleanup and inspection, confirmed by the authorities.