STUDIO CITY—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a follow home robbery.

On November 27, at around 1:30 a.m., the victims were being dropped off by a rideshare service near the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue after spending the evening at a nightclub in Hollywood. Four Black males, in their early 20s, surrounded the victims. The suspects pointed handguns at them and demanded their jewelry.

Video surveillance in the region showed two vehicles following the victims to the location. Two suspects from each of the vehicles exited and committed the robbery. Additional suspects remained in the vehicles as drivers. The video showed the suspects run back to their cars after committing the robbery and drive away.

The vehicles used in this robbery were a blue Toyota Prius and a newer model black Mercedes GL series SUV. The case is being investigated by the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division. The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact Detective Marsden or Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840 or email at RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.