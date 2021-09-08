WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public help to locate missing person Jarrett Chodorow. Chodorow, 23, is a White male who was last seen on January 5, 20219, at 11:59 p.m. on the 400 block of North Pepper Avenue in the city of Colton.

He stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is known to live a transient lifestyle and is believed to be in the West Hollywood region.

Anyone with information about this Jarrett Chodorow’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously, may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.