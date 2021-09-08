WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release on Tuesday, September 7 that the 2021 Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the rise in Delta variant cases in the area.

In 2020, the West Hollywood City Council approved the cancellation of all major special events in the city thru the end of 2020. As a result of the continued spread of COVID-19 and rise in Delta variant community transmission, West Hollywood continued the cancellation of many large-scale events for 2021, including large Pride celebrations in June, the annual Halloween Carnaval, and New Year’s Eve events.

Restaurants and entertainment venues in the region will be open for business on Halloween following Los Angeles County Public Health protocols. As a reminder, the LA County Health Officer Order requires use of masks while in indoor public settings and attending mega-events.

Bar and restaurant patrons are advised to use masks, except while actively eating or drinking. West Hollywood’s Code Compliance Division gives oversight of business compliance and Code Enforcement Officers may issue Administrative Citations to businesses who are not in compliance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and protocols for use of masks.

West Hollywood is asking community members to stay safe for Halloween by limiting in-person gatherings and by encouraging the use of masks. Halloween activities that support virtual participation or social distancing can help to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Such activities include: online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carving); drive-by events or contests; Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters; Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants (plan ahead with advance reservations); Halloween-themed art installations; dressing-up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations; and buying and carving a pumpkin at home. LA County Public Health notes: “The fewer people you and your household have in-person contact with, the lower your risk of getting COVID-19.”

West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval was launched in 1987. The event has grown year-by-year into an annual gathering of costumes, entertainment, culture, and self-expression with a myriad of observers, revelers, exhibitionists, and performers.