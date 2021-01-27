HOLLYWOOD- While the pandemic is still upon us, it will be an interesting time for the 2021 awards season. Several of the shows, have postponed their dates, due to production setbacks. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark productions and NBC announced the Golden Globe Awards will be taking place on February 28, 2021. The show will air live from The Beverly Hilton starting at 8 p.m. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning as hosts. The news comes shortly after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced last week that the Oscars have been pushed back to April 25, 2021. The ceremony was originally scheduled for the current Golden Globes date of February 28. Which actually means that some films eligible for the Oscars will not be eligible for the Golden Globes as the Oscars window has been extended beyond the traditional Dec.31 deadline to February 28.

The 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31st have also been postponed due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19. It’s set for March 14, 2021. The Grammys had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers onsite during the show. Nominated artists wouldn’t have been allowed on-site either, likely leading to a situation similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely. The 202 Grammy nominations were led by Beyonce who picked up nine nominations, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch followed behind with six nods each. The Recording Academy’s decision to shift the event to later in the year occurred one day after SAG-AFTRA- the union representing actors and other industry professionals- and the Producers’ Guild recommended a temporary hold on in-person production.

The 2021 Bafta Awards have also been postponed to April 11, 2021. The award season usually takes place in the first quarter of the month. This new schedule will put almost two months between the Globes and the Oscars. Most people don’t realize that filming has been widely shut down on major productions for the past few months as people around the world remain in quarantine from the coronavirus. California, has just been lifted from lockdown restrictions, just the other day, after being with stay-at-home mandates for months. Actress Jane Fonda will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at next month’s Golden Globes.

The HFPA said she would be given the Cecil B DeMille Award at the annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, California on February 28. Jane Fonda, 83, has had a glittering acting career spanning six decades. The Oscar-winning actress made her debut in 1960, later becoming one of the brightest Hollywood stars with such films as Nine-to Five, On Golden Pond, Barbarella. Her most recent performance was in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie. Fonda is also known for her political activism, most recently as a campaigner against climate change. In 2016, she spent Thanksgiving among the protesters at Standing Rock, demonstrating against the contribution of the Dakota Access Pipeline. In the 60s, she vocally opposed the Vietnam War. She has even written a book about how people can get involved in such activism- she’s been arrested several times during protests and hopes her actions have raised awareness.

