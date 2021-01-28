SANTA MONICA—On January 23, at approximately 3:20 PM the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call about a body that was found near the beach. The body was located at the intersection of Ocean and Bicknell Avenue under a beachside Gazebo.

According to SMPD Lieutenant Rudy Flores the authorities was alerted about a “ Person Down” call. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive white male, and immediately began to give the individual CPR.

“Fire personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts, however shortly after declared the victim deceased,” Flores said. “There were no signs of foul-play.”

Flores had indicated that the male victim may have suffered from a sudden medical emergency but is currently under investigation.

The LA County Coroner’s Office personnel ended up responding to the call then took possession of the decedent. Further investigation is underway, the victim’s identity is currently pending.

Canyon News has reached out to LA County Coroner’s Office, but no comment was made.