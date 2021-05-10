Balcony Collapse Leaves Six Hospitalized

MALIBU—A balcony collapse at a residential rental property onto a Malibu beach on Saturday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. injuring several people. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Four were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Nine others were injured.

The Los Angeles County Fire department officials stated that the incident occurred on the 20000 block of West Pacific Coast Highway. The balcony collapsed onto the rocks of the beach below more than 10-15 feet from the property. Everyone who fell on the beach were evacuated and treated for injuries sustained. Video of the incident was captured which has been circulating over the internet.

According to reports, the homeowner rented the property with a limit of six people inside, but neighbors noted that over 30 people present.

Canyon News reached out to the LA County Fire Department, but no additional details about the incident were disclosed.