WEST HOLLYWOOD—One of the most prehistoric landmarks, the Lytton Savings Building was torn down on Sunset Boulevard last week. The Lytton Savings Building was completely demolished after years of protest.

It was designed in the 1960s by Kurt Meyer. It was currently a Chase Bank and a part of Los Angeles’ Historic-Cultural Monuments. The building going up in its place was designed by Frank Gehry, who also designed the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

This new building is a complex that will have 203 residential units and around 57,300 square feet for retail and restaurants. The new design of the building will have glass blocks which will replace Meyer’s old design of the building. Gehry noted he was fascinated with the look of a frameless glass aesthetic.

Construction has been set to start sometime this year and is expected to be completed by 2023.