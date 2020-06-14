CALIFORNIA— On June 10, Band-Aid announced that it will be adding a new line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones.

The brand stated, “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.”

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” they added.

This announcement comes after protests that have taken place throughout the country in response to systemic racism.

According to the website, the product was first created in 1921 and only came in a pink “flesh” color.

While some people are praising the brand for this change, others criticize how long it took.

On Instagram, one person commented “This should’ve been done decades ago. This is a performative act.”

Another wrote, “A few lifetimes late. As if white was the only skin tone in existence until now.”

The Johnson & Johnson owned bandage company also announced their decision to donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter to “fight against systemic racism.”