PALM SPRINGS—On January 19, Los Angeles Dodgers Don Sutton passed away, he was 75. Sutton was battling cancer, passed in his Palm Springs residence.

“Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly a great person,” said Dodger President Stan Kasten. “Don left an indelible mark on the Dodger franchise during his 16 seasons in Los Angeles and many of his records continue to stand to this day. I was privileged to have worked with Don in both Atlanta and Washington, and will always cherish our time spent together. On behalf of the Dodger organization, we send our condolences to the entire Sutton Family, including Don’s wife Mary, his son Daron and his daughters Staci and Jacquie.”

Sutton became a member of the Dodgers organization back in 1966. For one year the pitcher was playing within the Texas League, where he received Texas League Player Of The Year. His rookie season Sutton struck out 209 batters, the most by any National League Rookie since Grover Cleveland Alexander with 227 back in 1911.

Sutton was 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA in seven League Championship Games and was 2-3 in eight World Series games. In the 1974 post-season, he was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four games.

Sutton was a four-time All-Star, who pitched in three World Series (1974, 1977 and 1978). He led the league in shutouts (9) in 1972, was the NL ERA leader (2.21) in 1980 and a 21-game winner in 1976.

The Baseball Hall of Famer played with the organization until 1980, but then returned in 1988. Throughout his MLB career Sutton holds the title of the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (233), innings pitched (3,816.1) strikeouts (2,696) and shutouts (52). In 1998 the Dodgers then retired Sutton’s jersey number “20”.

Sutton played Major League Baseball for a total of 23 years. Throughout his career he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, and California Angels. He finished with a 324-256 win-loss total, a 3.26 ERA in 774 games with 178 complete games, 58 shutouts and five saves. Throughout that time he struck out 3,574 batters over a time frame of 5,282.1 career innings.