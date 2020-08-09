SHERMAN OAKS— Actor, Director, Singer and Model Bella Thorne has listed her hot pink Sherman Oaks home for $2.55 million on Monday July 27, 2020.

The unique home offers fives bedrooms and six bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of space.

Located at 5044 Fulton Ave, the home offers brightly colored murals on the walls, rainbow-hue colored stairs and a rose room with real roses.

The pink exterior makes the home stand out from other surrounding homes, inside the house pass the hallway of murals is the blue and green dining room with a fireplace. Which flows into the pink and red living room with a hanging chair, a rose covered wall and hardwood floors.

The kitchen offers a marble island with stainless steel appliances and a built in espresso machine with multi-colored cabinets.

The backyard offers features a built-in barbecue, pool, and jacuzzi with mature trees that surround you according to the listing.

Upstairs in the master bedroom is more mural style paintings decorating the walls, with sliding glass doors that lead to a private balcony, and another fireplace. The master bath is finished with wall to wall white marble and stand-alone tub. The walk-in closet includes a floral print ceiling, accented with fluffy red surfaces, and needs to be seen in person. It’s massive, to say the least,” according to the listing.

Thorne purchased the house in 2016, for $2.01 million, $54 million less than the new asking price. Thorne stayed in the home for a couple years, but as of recently has rented out the house for parties or photo shoots.

Born Annabelle Avery Thorne on October 8, 1997 in Pembroke Pines, Florida to Delancey Reinaldo Thorne and Tamara Thorne. Bella has three other siblings who are actors. Thorne’s father Reinaldo died in a car accident in 2007, leaving her mother to take care of all four children by herself. Thorne started her modeling career in 2006, when she appeared in commercials and advertising campaigns for brands such as Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Gap. Thorne is known for her role in the Disney series, ‘Shake It Up’ as character CeCe Jones who wants to be a dancer despite having dyslexia, something that Thorne has in real life.