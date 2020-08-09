WESTWOOD—Westwood businesses have been facing financial difficulties after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a restriction to close business including indoor dining on July 13.

On July 13, the Office of the Governor of California tweeted “Due to increased transmissions statewide and rising hospitalization numbers, CA is taking action to slow the spread of #COVID19.” https://twitter.com/CAgovernor/status/1282796267999911936



The tweet has an article by USA TODAY, in which Gov. Gavin announced statewide restrictions to ban all indoor dining and close bars, zoos and museums, due to the spread of COVID-19.

USA TODAY said all counties are required to close indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, card rooms and all bars. Moreover, the 30 counties that are on the state’s targeted engagement list are required to close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices for noncritical sectors, personal hair services, and indoor malls.

According to the interview by Daily Bruin, Andrew Thomas, an executive director of the Westwood Village Improvement Association, said that many business have to choose whether they take out substantial loans or lay off workers. Daily Bruin also reported 30% of Westwood Village is now vacant, including AT&T, Sur La Table, and El Pollo Loco among others.

Moreover, the immediate departure of UCLA students in March caused many business’ bankruptcy, since they rely on students to generate income, said Andrew Lewis, a member of the North Westwood Neighborhood Council, as Daily Bruin reported.

On the other hand, some businesses have adapted to a new environment by using delivery/takeout system and informing local people of sales, discounts, and promotions by social media, said Andrew Thomas in Daily Bruin. Essential services such as Target, Trader Joe’s, Ralphs, and CVS are gaining as much profit as before.