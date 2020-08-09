SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Public Library has collaborated with Heal the Bay Aquarium to present a family-friendly virtual program on Wednesday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. as part of the Santa Monica Reads All Summer: Explore the Ocean and Meet Swell Sharks with Heal the Bay Aquarium.

Heal the Bay Aquarium’s ocean experts will present a reading of Shark baby by Ann Downer, a story about a baby swell shark leaning about himself and his surrounding ocean animals. Following the reading, there will be a presentation of live swell sharks and will have a Q&A session from the Heal of the Bay Aquarium staff. The book reading is in courtesy of Arbordale Publishing. The event is free and open to the public.

Santa Monica’s Public Library’s summer reading program (Santa Monica Reads All Summer) ends on Monday, September 7. There is still time to sign up and earn points for reading and activities, including viewing this program. The summer reading link is found here. For every 1,000 points earned, the person registered will have their name submitted into a prize drawing.

For more information regarding this event, call Santa Monica Public Library (310)-458-8600 or visit smpl.org/online. The virtual program can be accessed on this website at the designated time:https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/kpdfruce