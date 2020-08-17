CALIFORNIA—Zachary Greenburg was arrested on Sunday evening, August 9, for allegedly stabbing a man riding his bike with his wife near Barbara’s Fishtrap restaurant, just south of San Fransisco. The 30-year-old resident of El Cerrito was also accused and arrested for assaulting conservative activist Hayden Williams at the University of California Berkeley in February 2019.

On August 9 at 6:40 p.m., deputies from the Coastside Patrol Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at 281 Capistrano Road in Princeton, according to Sergeant J. Goulart in a news release.

“The victim reported that a male subject got into a physical altercation with him over an argument related to him riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. During the altercation the suspect stabbed the victim numerous times with a 4-inch pocket folding knife,” Sgt. Goulart said.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle driving westbound on Capistrano Road at 6:43 p.m. and an enforcement stop was put into effect. Greenburg was identified as the suspect and confirmed through information provided by witnesses on scene. Deputies also located the knife that was used in the assault. Greenburg was arrested and taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Nico Morales, the victim of the stabbing, was transported to a nearby hospital and went through multiple procedures to reach a stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page established by friends. The campaign was created to help Morales and his family. The stabbing incident is an ongoing investigation.

On August 15, Morales posted an update on the fundraiser page and a portion of it reads:

“I was finally discharged yesterday, and am very happy to be home with my family. I still have a ways to go, however the doctors expect that I will make a full recovery. Again, cannot express how thankful I am for each and every one of you. Some who I may not even know. This is truly [an] amazing community, and I can’t wait to eventually be out and about again with you all, riding bikes and enjoying what a beautiful place we live in.”

Greenburg was also accused of assaulting conservative activist Hayden Williams at the Sproul Plaza of UC Berkeley on February 19, 2019. The incident was captured on video and posted online. The University of California Police Department (UCPD) responded to reports of the altercation, and arrested Greenburg based on a warrant for arrest later issued by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. UC Berkeley confirmed Williams and Greenburg were not students at the university nor were they affiliated with them. Williams, 26 years old at the time, was a field representative for the Leadership Institute on site.

According to Alameda Superior Court records for this active assault case, Greenburg was charged for three felonies and one misdemeanor. The felony charges are described as assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and criminal threats. The misdemeanor charge was for vandalism under $400 damage. Greenburg plead not guilty to all of them. The suspect’s next pretrial hearing for this case is scheduled for September 16 at 9:15 a.m.