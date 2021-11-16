UNITED STATES—Choosing the best online casino is not an easy task, because today there are so many different sites that offer online gambling entertainment. Luckily, of all the different platforms, the ones that stand out are casinos not on gamstop, which have clear advantages over other sites. Such platforms are growing rapidly, offering a variety of games, generous bonuses and excellent support, and once you run them, it’s easy to see why more and more players prefer these sites. Unfortunately, not all players know how to choose the best casinos and what benefits they have, which is why it’s so important to understand this and have only positive experiences from playing at non-gamestop casinos.

What are the benefits of a non-Gamstop casino and how do you choose?

For most players, the main reasons for choosing a non-Gamstop casino are personal freedom and greater choice. By restricting access to a site through GamStop, you will also lose access to dozens of other gambling sites that may be more suitable. Therefore, you should take advantage of non-Gamstop casinos that offer certain benefits.

Bonuses on non-Gamstop sites

Although there is not always a direct correlation between offers and participation in GamStop, it can be said that some independent sites have better promotions. If casinos and betting sites that are not part of GamStop trust you more, it makes sense that their welcome offers may be bigger and more attractive.

Moreover, if an online operator incurs high overheads, such as having a number of branded high street shops, then it makes sense that some of these costs are recovered at the expense of customers through less attractive offers, bonuses and promotions.

One reason why some sites offer only small bonuses is that they do not want to encourage overuse. At the same time, players of sites not on GamStop may get unexpectedly generous bonuses.

Depositing and withdrawing at UK casinos without GamStop

So, you’ve decided you want to try some of the best casino and betting sites without GamStop. That’s great, but you need to know how to make a deposit before you can enjoy full betting. In some cases, sites may have limited payment options, while in others they can process payments from new customers faster. At some casinos not featured on Gamstop, you can fund an account without going through all the ‘Know Your Customer’ requirements required to obtain a UKGC licence.

However, by joining a licensed online gambling operator, you should have access to a multitude of secure deposit methods. Moreover, sites licensed by international regulators such as the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) also offer a choice of secure payment processors.

As you would expect, the methods you can use to make deposits or withdrawals will vary from operator to operator. However, as a general guideline, you can make secure payments and withdrawals on leading non-GamStop sites using the following methods:

Credit/debit cards

Visa and MasterCard are only offered as a payment method if the site is licensed by the UKGC. However, this does not mean that you cannot use non-GamStop casinos and pay by credit or debit card.

Using casinos or betting sites licensed by regulators such as the MGA, you can make deposits and withdrawals using Visa and MasterCard. The only problem you should be aware of is that you may have to make payments in foreign currencies and therefore pay certain taxes and fees.Cash cheques/pre-paid cards

One of the most popular methods of payment in non-GameStop casinos is vouchers. With systems such as Ukash, you can make deposits without providing any personal information. When you buy a prepaid gift card or voucher, you enter a unique code and the payment is processed.

As well as anonymity, this option is good because the deposit is guaranteed. Since you have already paid for the voucher, there is no chance that the operator will not be able to collect the funds and complete the payment. This in turn means that a cashier’s cheque payment will never be declined unless you try to deposit more than it is worth.

Electronic wallets

By scrolling through some of the best casinos on GamStop, you’ll find payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, Entropay and EcoPayz. These are all very reputable and secure payment processors. They are also some of the most efficient ways to make deposits and withdrawals.

Cryptocurrencies

A rising star in the world of online gambling, cryptocurrencies have become a mainstream method for betting sites and casinos outside the GamStop network. Because cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ripple are virtually anonymous, you can make payments to anyone from anywhere in the world without currency conversion fees and the like. This is ideal for customers who want to use international gambling sites.

Are gambling sites not covered by GamStop’s licence?

If you want to use a legitimate and licensed gambling site not owned by GamStop, here are some regulators you can rely on to make your experience safe and enjoyable:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA);

ARJEL (France);

Kahnawake Gaming Commission (international);

AAMS (Italy);

Spanish Gaming Commission (Commission Nacional del Juego);

Gambling Supervision Commission (Isle of Man, international);

Alderney Gambling Control Commission (international);

Internet Gambling Association of Curaçao/Curaçao Gaming (international).

If you’re experienced and confident in holding your own, non-GamStop gambling sites offer a number of great features. From lucrative bonuses, to gamification features and unique payment options such as Bitcoin, these platforms have many advantages. So if you’re ready to try something different, be sure to check out our list of recommendations for choosing non-GamStop registered casinos.