HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, April 29, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported multiple people were injured during a traffic collision. The incident was reported at 3:50 p.m. at 6078 W Santa Monica Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on scene to three-vehicle collisions that resulted in seven patients being injured. One of those victims was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The other six sustained only minor injuries.

Additional details about the cause of the collision and the condition of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.