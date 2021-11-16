MALIBU—Developer Norm Haynie was granted approval from the city of Malibu on Monday, November 15 to build a new boutique hotel that will be located on 22729-22741 Pacific Coast Highway, named the Sea View Hotel, the Malibu Times first reported.

The Sea View Hotel will be a three-story hotel with a total of 39 rooms. Seventeen of those rooms will have a view of Pacific Coast Highway and a balcony, the additional 22 rooms on the north side of the structure will be remodeled, and provide access to a new rooftop deck that all of the guests can enjoy.

Other features of the hotel include a restaurant on the ground floor a spa, and parking for 91 vehicles. The structure was once a gas station and is in the vicinity of the Malibu Pier, and Billionaires Beach.

As per the agreement, due to several restrictions, temporary permits, hotel guest capacity, parking for guests and hotel staff, and issues with the possibility of the restaurant being closed to the public, Norm Haynie informed the Malibu Times that these permits may make it challenging to market the hotel to an operating business when the Sea View Hotel’s renovation is finished.