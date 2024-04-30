LOS ANGELES—On Friday, April 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that Darnell Marshon Bray, 29, was charged with attempting to murder a Metro bus driver on April 13 in Los Angeles.

Bray, from Hawthorne, is charged in case 24CMCF00797 with one count of attempted murder – willful, deliberate and premeditated. It is further alleged that in the commission and attempted commission of the crime, Bray personally used a knife, and personally inflicted great bodily injury.

He was arraigned April 29 in Dept. 12 of the Compton Courthouse.

On April 13, Bray allegedly boarded a bus in the city of Los Angeles and stabbed the bus driver in the chest with a knife. The driver was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained and later released.

The LADA’s Office is requesting Bray be held on $2,050,000 bail. If convicted as charged, he will face life in prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau.