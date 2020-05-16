HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, May 11, Variety reported that Beth Behrs, star of “2 Broke Girls,” and her husband Michael Gladis, best known for his role in “Mad Men,” listed their Hollywood Hills home for $1.995 million.

The property hit the market in early February, almost 6 years after the couple purchased it for close to $1.5 million. The previous owners were a fellow celebrity couple, Diane Kruger and her then-partner Joshua Jackson, who paid over $1.3 million for the home in mid-2009.

Situated at 6342 Ivarene Avenue in the Hollywood Dell, the lot spans 0.14 acres and has 2 parking spaces. The house itself is 2,595 square feet large, and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. According to the official listing, “this walled and gated architectural compound offers unparalleled style and sophistication.”

Two of the home’s top-of-the-line amenities are a dining room with built-in bookcases and deck access, and an airy kitchen with high-end appliances. The master bedroom comes with a massive en-suite bath and double doors that lead to a deck.

A guest wing is located on the lower floor, and is fully furnished with a kitchen, bath, and sitting room that opens to a garden terrace. There are supposedly “amazing city and canyon views” throughout the house, and “an open floor plan, boasting abundant windows, allows light to flood into voluminous spaces.”

Property website Zillow calculated an estimate of the home’s market value, and it is remarkably close to the list price – just $16 over. Cheremoya Avenue Elementary School, Joseph Le Conte Middle School, and Hollywood Senior High School are all within 1.2 miles of the house.

The property agent is Joshua Myler, The Agency’s Residential Division Director. He can be contacted at (424) 230-3733 or jmyler@theagencyre.com. View the listing at www.theagencyre.com.