BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey revealed on January 17 that Stephanie Harris was named Interim Community Services Director for Beverly Hills, effective immediately. The department’s current Director, Jenny Rogers, announced she would be taking an extended personal leave from her duties.

“I am pleased that Stephanie has agreed to assist during this busy time for the department,” said Hunt-Coffey. “With large community events on the horizon in the months ahead, Stephanie will work closely with Assistant Director Patty Acuna and the department’s leadership team to ensure the continued success of our award-winning programs.”

Before joining the City Manager’s Office in 2022 as Community Outreach Manager, Harris worked in various roles in the Community Services Department since joining the city of Beverly Hills in 2014.