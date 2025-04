BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Art Show will be returning to the region on May 17 – May 18. The city is inviting the public to join for a weekend filled with artwork from 235 artists around the world.

The event is free and offers something to everyone. Thee will be a wine and beer garden with live music, demonstrating artists, children’s activities and gourmet food.

The BH Art Show will be hosted at the Beverly Gardens Park and will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.