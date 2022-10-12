BEL AIR—On Wednesday, October 12, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a burglary at the local pharmacy in Bel Air at approximately 3 a.m. The suspects had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived on scene, but surveillance video captured two of the suspects.

The Beverly Glen Pharmacy is a local pharmacy located 2946 Beverly Glen Circle. It serves as the local pharmacy for prescriptions and medicines, but also sells knick knacks, gifts, gadgets, high-end cosmetics and a wide range of merchandise.

During the early hours on Wednesday morning, the establishment was burglarized by two suspects wearing black hoodies and carrying trash bags, getting into a black vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case. The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects still at-large.