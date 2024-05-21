BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be celebrating its Building Safety Event Mission Impossible 2024 on Wednesday, May 22. The event will transpire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will take place at the Beverly Hills City Hall, at the Municipal Gallery. Located at 455 N. Rexford Drive, 2nd Floor.

The city of Beverly Hills posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Discover our services, participate in Q&A sessions, enjoy refreshments, and win prizes! We hope to see you there.”

The public will get the chance to connect with Plan Review Engineers, Building Inspectors, other Building & Safety experts, and the City’s Building Official. Property owners, design professionals, contractors, students, and community members are welcome to attend.

May is Building Safety Month, and is an international campaign celebrated in May to raise awareness about building safety. For more than 43 years, Building Safety Month has reinforced the need for the adoption of modern, regularly-updated building codes, and helps individuals, families and businesses understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures.