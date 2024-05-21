MALIBU—The city of Malibu is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 6. The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

The American Red Cross noted on its website that those who donate blood before June 9 can receive an exclusive Tetris® and American Red Cross T-shirt, while they last. Individuals can automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov.