BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 28 at the Farmer’s Market. This will be the 21st year of the Annual Earth Day event. The city indicated on its website that the theme for 2024 is “planet vs. plastic.”

The Public Works department will have a booth with information about Beverly Hills sustainability efforts, vendor and organizations booths, free compost giveaway, and free shredding services for the community take part of on that day.

Earth Day Celebration Events:

Earth Day Celebration at Farmer’s Market, free shredding, e-waste booth and compost give away on April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Events are open to all community members.

When it comes to shredding, community members will be able to shred old documents safely, securely and pick up some compost for FREE.

Participants are expected to follow these rules for everyone’s safety:

• Noncompliance with these instructions results in non-participation.

• Please remain in vehicle at all times, and wait for instructions from staff.

• Drop off only.

• 50 pound limit per person.

• Staff will not open vehicle door or enter vehicle cabin.

• First come first serve.

• Stage parking line will be on Burton way in front of courthouse and the corner of Civic Center Dr. Exit through the alley on Foothill Rd

For inquiries regarding Earth Day email earthday@beverlyhills.org or contact Public Works Staff at 310-285-2467.