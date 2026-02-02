BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be celebrating Kindness Week starting February 8-14. The public can help by participating in the Donation Drive on Sunday, February 8 from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market.

How Your Donations Help:

@westsidefoodbank – Canned goods for those facing food insecurity.

@themidnightmission – Gently used clothes, blankets, towels, toiletries (toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene items).

@familiesunitingfamilies – Backpacks and all-ages toiletries (body wash, shampoo).

Every item, big or small, brings hope to someone who needs it. Let’s spread kindness, compassion, and positivity all week long.

Week of Activities:

Sunday, February 8

Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market Donation Drive 9300 Civic Center Drive | 8:00am – 12:30pm

Monday, February 9

Beverly Hills Active Adult Club Valentine’s Dance for Seniors

Roxbury Park Community Center | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register by calling (310) 285-6840.

Tuesday, February 10

Kindness Pledge – Beverly Vista Middle School

Beverly Vista Middle School Students: Come speak on kindness during lunch and take the Kindness Pledge with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. (For students only)

Wednesday, February 11

Banner of Gratitude: Honoring Our First Responders

El Rodeo & Horace Mann Elementary Schools will contribute words of gratitude. (For students only)

Thursday, February 12

Kindness Pledge – Beverly Hills High School

Beverly Hills High School Students: Come speak on kindness during lunch and take the Kindness Pledge with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. (For students only)

Friday, February 13

Social Media Challenge Day

Share love. Share kindness. Share with the community, someone who has shown you unconditional love or strong friendship. Share things about yourself and how people can show YOU kindness. The public is encouraged to tag five friends and tag @CityofBevHills, too! #FriendshipFriday #BHKindness #KindnessCures

Saturday, February 14

Demonstrate Kindness

Thank you for spreading kindness and leading by example.

For more details visit: www.beverlyhills.org/KindnessWeek.