MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page on January 29 that preliminary results are showing a decline in homelessness in the region.

Preliminary results from the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count show 44 people experiencing homelessness in Malibu (33 individuals and 11 vehicles), continuing a multi-year decline. The LAHSA-coordinated count was conducted January 22 by city staff, the Homeless Outreach Team, LAHSA, and volunteers. Since 2017, Malibu’s outreach and coordinated encampment response efforts have led to significant housing placements and declining counts.

Homeless Count by Year

2016: 161

2017: 178

2018: 155

2019: 154

2020: 239

2021: 157

2022: 81

2023: 71

2024: 69

2025: 46

2026: 44

Housing placements:

2021: 22

2022: 67

2023: 51

2024: 72

2025: 46

The city of Malibu cleared 44 encampments in both 2024 and 2025, providing advance notice, outreach services, and environmental cleanup. To learn more visit: www.malibucity.org/Homelessness.