BEVERLY HILLS—To honor America’s birthday, the City of Beverly Hills is lighting up red, white and blue in celebration of Independence Day.

“We live in the greatest City in the greatest country in the world,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “We are proud to show our patriotism and invite residents and visitors to capture a photo in front of City Hall and share the hashtag #BH4th.”

Beverly Hills City Hall will be lit in Fourth of July holiday colors from Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is also reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited in the city of Beverly Hills.