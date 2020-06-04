BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills High School class of 2020 held its virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 4. The Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) issued a press release to remind the community and encourage people to participate.

The ceremony was televised live by the student-run KBEV 6 TV station (Spectrum Channel 6), and on KBEV’s YouTube page.

The program featured musical pieces, student speeches, and moments from the senior class’s final year.

Mark Mead, Beverly Hills High School Principal, first welcomed students and viewers. President of the school’s Board of Education Isabel Hacker and some graduating seniors also made remarks.

“We are proud of you 2020,” Mead said towards the end of his speech, adding that the class of 2020 will “never be forgotten.”

The senior class of 2020 was supposed to be experiencing its in-person graduation ceremony today, according to BHUSD’s Superintendent Michael Bregy.

On April 3, the BHUSD announced the remaining school year would be completed remotely.

“In this time of uncertainty, due to the global pandemic, your lives have been flipped upside down,” Bergy addressed viewers. “One of the greatest rites of passage has been taken away, and I stand here on behalf of so many that share in your broken hearts.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a Facebook Live chat on May 16, that no graduation gathering could take place.

“I think it’s unfortunate that this is happening during a pandemic because we are asking that all graduations be virtual only,” Ferrer said.