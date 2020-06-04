SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, May 30, actor and co-star of the CW series “Riverdale,” Cole Sprouse, 27, was arrested at a “peaceful” protest, according to an Instagram post by the actor.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica,” wrote Sprouse.

The group was “given the option to leave” and a warning was issued, informing him that they would be arrested if they did not move away. Sprouse claims that when many protestors tried turning away, “we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

He clarified that “as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.”

“Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” Sprouse added. “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me.”

According to the Sun, initially reported noted that a Santa Monica Jail administrator stated that Sprouse had not been arrested. A Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) employee told Canyon News that Sprouse had in fact been detained, but not booked.

The SMPD website claims that a booking process is conducted “for every arrestee.” This involves reclaiming the arrestee’s personal information, taking a mugshot of the detainee, fingerprinting them, and gathering their personal property.

On Wednesday, June 3, Sprouse shared videos on his Instagram account of a protest that he had attended.