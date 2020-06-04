BEVERLY HILLS—The 2020 Beverly Hills Summer Reading Club began on May 20 and will continue until the end of summer. The club encourages community members of all ages to continue reading and learning throughout the summer, as emphasized by this year’s theme to “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.”

This year, the Beverly Hills Summer Reading Club will be conducted differently. While the library is closed, the club will take place virtually. The Beverly Hills Public Library’s website offers digital books, audio-books, e-music, and e-movies that participants can take advantage of.

The Reading Club is divided into three age groups: children (up to 3rd grade), teens and tweens (4th-12th grade), and adults. The Summer Reading Club provides reading logs or bingo cards to help guide readers throughout the summer.

Children are encouraged to read on their own and with parents. The Library’s YouTube channel also provides virtual story times for kids.

In addition, there is the option for book discussion groups that meet virtually. June’s book is “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See, and meetings will be held on June 2 at 10:15 a.m., June 10 at 10:15 a.m., and June 18 at 1:00 p.m. July’s book is Circe by Madeline Miller, and meetings will be held on July 7 at 10:15 a.m., July 8 at 10:15 a.m., and July 16 at 1:00 p.m. August’s book is Inheritance by Dani Shapiro with meetings on August 4 at 10:15 a.m., August 12 at 10:15 a.m., and August 20, 1:00 p.m.

The initiative is sponsored by the Friends of The Beverly Hills Public Library, a nonprofit that raises money to support activities that strengthen and enrich the Library’s collections and programs.

All information regarding the Summer Reading Club can be found on their website: http://www.beverlyhills.org/departments/communityservices/beverlyhillspubliclibrary/2020summerreadingclub/web.jsp.