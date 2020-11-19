BEVERLY HILLS- On Wednesday, November 18, Beverly Hills announced that they will be implementing tighter Covid-19 restrictions and curfews on businesses starting Friday, November 20.

A curfew will be implemented for restaurants, bars, wineries, and non-essential retail establishments from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. Maximum capacity will be set at 25% for non-essential indoor businesses such as personal care services and retail stores. Capacity will be set at 50% for outdoor restaurants, wineries, breweries, cardrooms, batting cages, and mini-golf. Personal care establishments will be required to operate by appointment only and services that require customers to remove their face masks, such as facials will be prohibited. Food and drinks cannot be served at personal care establishments.

According to the Los Angeles Public Health department, restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery services if the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day

Los Angeles County also reports that “If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The order would only allow essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. In addition, a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.”

Los Angeles has reported 3,944 new cases and 1,188 hospitalizations for Wednesday, November 18.