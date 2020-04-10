BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills reached an agreement with the city of West Hollywood earlier this week to lease the property located at 621 Robertson Boulevard also known as the ‘Log Cabin’ property is the location for the Lions Club of West Hollywood Recovery Center for 12 months.

Members were ordered to vacate the log cabin on March 31 due to issues with the lease with the city of Beverly Hills which owned the building.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our neighbors in West Hollywood to allow the crucial services at the Log Cabin to continue,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “We sincerely appreciate the work of the Lions Club over many years to support community organizations and provide valuable meeting space,” added Mayor Friedman.

“We are thrilled to be able to secure this space to safeguard vital recovery services. Tens of thousands of people have been helped by the 12-Step meetings offered at the ‘Log Cabin’ and with the addition of the West Hollywood Recovery Center as the lead nonprofit we can count on another four decades of meetings and community recovery,” said West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. “These meetings will remain a vital resource for the West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and greater Los Angeles sober community. The City of West Hollywood has been committed to preserving access to services at this addiction recovery space and this lease agreement with our neighbors in the City of Beverly Hills is a testament to working together to address community needs.”

Currently due to the COVID-19 health emergency and the Los Angeles County to stay Safer at Home order, recovery gathering has been suspended until further notice due to social distancing requirements. Members of the program and the community are advised to check for updates via http://thewhrc.org.