MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 22, the city of Malibu announced that it is hiring a Senior Management Analyst to join its Management Services team.

The Senior Management Analyst is a key member of the city’s administrative team and performs high-level professional, analytical, and administrative work in support of departmental and city-wide initiatives. This is an advanced journey-level position with significant independent responsibility and highly responsible for independently managing complex projects, conducting in-depth research and analysis, preparing reports and recommendations, and supporting strategic planning, budgeting, grant administration, contract management, and policy development.

Under minimal supervision, the Senior Management Analyst exercises a high degree of independent judgment and discretion in carrying out responsibilities. Assignments are diverse and often require coordination across departments and with external stakeholders, including commissions, consultants, and community organizations.

A results-driven public sector professional who excels at leading people, managing complex administrative functions, and conducting in-depth organizational and financial analysis. The ideal candidate will bring a balance of strategic thinking and attention to detail and should be comfortable in overseeing teams, coordinating across departments, and engaging with external stakeholders.

The individual is expected to have a strong grasp of public administration principles and a proven ability to manage programs, budgets, staff, and contracts with minimal supervision. A skilled communicator, both written and verbal, and can effectively represent the department and the city in a variety of settings, while bringing a collaborative spirit and a commitment to delivering exceptional public service.

The position offers a competitive salary of $113,508–$148,103 annually, benefits, and the opportunity to serve a beautiful coastal community. The application deadline is May 4, 2026. To see the complete job description and qualifications and apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/…/senior-management-analyst.